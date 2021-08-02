Kane, Lake counties now under 'substantial' risk of COVID-19 transmission

Kane and Lake counties are now under a "substantial" risk of COVID-19 transmission.

They join the other Chicago-area counties to reach that level, according to the CDC. Other counties under the same guidance include Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Boone.

This means those counties recorded 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents over a week's time.

The number of cases jumped more than 60% from the previous week in both counties.

Residents in those counties are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings.