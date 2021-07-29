CDC: Cook County showing 'substantial' transmission of COVID-19, masks recommended indoors

The CDC is now recommending that everyone in Cook County wear a mask indoors, even if you are vaccinated.

On Thursday, the CDC added Cook to the list of counties showing "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19, which means its reporting 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.

Cook County now joins DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Boone counties, which were already on the list.

Meanwhile, Chicago is also seeing a COVID spike.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The city hit an average of 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week.

Once Chicago hits an average of 200 cases, COVID-19 restrictions will return.

Advertisement

The city's positivity rate is up to 3-percent, which is a two-and-a-half percent jump in just 10 days.