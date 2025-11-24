Gunman in deadly Aurora shooting had dated victim, police say

The Brief Authorities have identified the two individuals who were killed in a shooting at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora. Police said the gunman and the victim had been in a dating relationship. The gunman found the victim with another man at the restaurant and shot them before turning the gun on himself.



The gunman and a victim who were killed in a shooting at an Aurora restaurant over the weekend were identified by local authorities.

Police said the gunman had dated the victim who was killed and had confronted her while she was with another man at the restaurant.

What we know:

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. at Two Brothers Roundhouse in the city’s downtown. Responding officers found three people with gunshot wounds.

The two people who were killed were identified as Jazmine Barclay, 24, of Aurora, and Bryan Heineman, 43, of Naperville, by the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

Aurora police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Heineman and Barclay had been in a dating relationship.

On the night of the shooting, Barclay and a 33-year-old man were together in the upper-level balcony of the restaurant’s music room when Heineman entered the building. Police said Heineman went there to confront the pair and may have learned they were there from a social media post.

Moments after approaching them, Heineman shot them and then fatally shot himself.

Barclay was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she died. The 33-year-old man remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Heineman died at the scene.

No bystanders were hit by gunfire or injured.

What they're saying:

"This was a deeply traumatic event for the victims, their families, the employees and patrons who were there, and the community as a whole," said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas, in a statement. "People simply trying to enjoy their night out were suddenly confronted with targeted violence. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and every member of our community who is still processing what they experienced."

Aurora police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.