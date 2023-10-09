Chicago suburb named one of the safest U.S. cities for second consecutive year

West suburban Aurora has secured a spot on the list of the safest cities in the United States for the second consecutive year, according to WalletHub's latest report.

The city climbed over 10 spots from the previous year to claim the 25th position.

WalletHub determines these rankings based on factors such as financial safety, natural disaster risk, traffic deaths, and assaults.

In addition to Aurora's impressive placement, Chicago is the only other Illinois city to make it into the top 150, landing at the 140th spot.