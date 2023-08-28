Late Ald. Scheketa Hart-Burns' legacy honored with new foundation in Aurora

A new foundation will honor the legacy and impact of late Aurora Alderwoman Scheketa Hart-Burns.

She served as the 7th Ward alderwoman for 32 years, making history in 1991 when she was the first Black person elected to the Aurora City Council.

Hart-Burns died unexpectedly earlier this summer after surgical complications. Her family set up the foundation and received their first major donation this weekend from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s Maywood Wheaton Alumni Chapter.

The fraternity has collaborated with Hart-Burns on her annual back-to-school event and other community initiatives for years.

Meanwhile, the city of Aurora has announced the final three candidates to fill the vacant 7th Ward seat. All three were born and raised in Aurora: Alex Arroyo, Diana Barajas Gonzalez, and Brandon Tolliver.

The mayor is expected to announce his final recommendation at a special city council meeting next Tuesday.