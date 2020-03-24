Aurora sees its first COVID-19 death

article

A man who died Monday marked the first coronavirus fatality in west suburban Aurora.

The 90-year-old man died from complications of coronavirus two days after he was diagnosed, according to a statement from the city of Aurora.

“This is heartbreaking news for the family and for our community,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin said in the statement. “We extended our condolences and prayers to his family during this time of bereavement.”

Three other positive cases were confirmed over the weekend — a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s, the statement said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE