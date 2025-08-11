Man turns himself in after Aurora shooting leaves 2 injured, police say

The Brief Aaron Conley, 24, turned himself in and faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in Aurora. Two men were injured in the Aug. 10 incident, one critically. Police say it was an isolated case involving acquaintances; Conley will appear in court Aug. 12.



A suspect in a double shooting in Aurora turned himself in to police and is now facing attempted murder and weapons charges, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 500 block of Station Boulevard.

Aurora police said officers responding to the scene found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower body and a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims received medical attention at the scene before being taken to local hospitals.

The 19-year-old's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The 20-year-old was listed in critical condition, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was an isolated incident involving people who knew each other. Police said the shooter left a firearm at the scene and fled the area.

Officers recovered the weapon and launched a search for the suspect.

Suspect Arrested :

The suspect, identified as Aaron Conley, 24, of Aurora, turned himself in at the Aurora Police Station at about 3 a.m. Aug. 11, accompanied by family members.

Pictured is Aaron Conley, 24. (Aurora Police Department)

Conley has been charged with:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

What's next:

Conley is scheduled to appear in court the morning of Aug. 12 at the DuPage County Courthouse.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.