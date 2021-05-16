Aurora starts transformation of 128-year-old Hobb building into apartments, retail

An old building in Aurora's downtown is getting a new life.

The Hobb Building has been vacant for nearly 40 years and is 128-years-old.

On Sunday, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and the developers swung ceremonial sledgehammers to mark the start if its rehab.

It will be converted into a multi-plex with 31 apartments, retail and restaurants. The iconic onion dome that was removed five years ago will also be restored.

