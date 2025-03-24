Aurora's Susanna Doolittle shares secret to 100 years

The Brief Aurora celebrated the 100th birthday of longtime resident Susanna Doolittle, known as "Mother Doolittle." Mayor Richard Irvin proclaimed March 12 as "Mother Doolittle Day" in her honor. Doolittle credits prayer and family for her longevity.



The City of Aurora came together earlier this month to celebrate a milestone birthday for one of its most cherished residents.

Susanna Doolittle, affectionately called "Mother Doolittle," turned 100 on March 12, marking a century of resilience, faith, and community impact.

What we know:

Surrounded by loved ones who were eager to celebrate her extraordinary life, Doolittle entered her surprise birthday party to the tune of Peggy Lee’s "I’m A Woman."

During the event, she reflected on the predictions doctors made when she was a child, recalling, "The doctors told my parents that I wouldn’t live to be two years old… and here I am at 100, feeling just fine!"

Mayor Richard Irvin honored Doolittle’s legacy by proclaiming March 12 as "Mother Doolittle Day."

"Mother Doolittle, today we honor you and thank you for loving us," Irvin said.

Big picture view:

When asked about her secret to having lived a long life, Doolittle credited "prayer and family."