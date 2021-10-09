Aurora to honor three fallen Marines who all graduated from East Aurora High School

article

On Sunday, Aurora will honor three local Marines who were killed in action in Iraq.

Lance Corporal Hector Ramos, 20, was killed in action on Jan. 26, 2005. Lance Corporal Edwardo Lopez, 21, was killed in action on Oct. 19, 2006. Lance Corporal Jesse DeLaTorre, 29, was killed in action April 16, 2007.

Streets will be named in their honor on Sunday, and their families will be in attendance. They will be joined by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who is an Army veteran.

The events will be held in the afternoon on the streets to be renamed: Liberty St. & Schiller Ave for Lance Corporal Lopez at 2 p.m.; Fifth Ave. & Smith St. for Lance Corporal Ramos at 3 p.m.; and Jackson St. & North Ave. for Lance Corporal DeLaTorre at 4 p.m.

