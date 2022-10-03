Aurora woman charged with setting home on fire in attempt to kill man

A woman has been charged with intentionally setting an Aurora home on fire over the weekend in an attempt to kill a man.

The fire was reported about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police.

A preliminary investigation determined that a woman started the fire inside her residence in an attempt to kill a man who was also inside the home, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The woman, later identified as 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess, was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated arson, police said.

Police said the man was in stable condition and refused to be transported to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.