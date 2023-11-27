Suburban woman reached speeds of 122 mph during police chase in Naperville: prosecutors

An Aurora woman has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Naperville over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 1:18 a.m., prosecutors say Naperville police were conducting surveillance in the parking lot of Bowlero – located at 1515 Aurora Ave. – when they spotted a firearm in a vehicle between the center console and passenger seat.

Not long after, 22-year-old Imira Williams and an unidentified man got into the vehicle and began smoking marijuana, prosecutors said. The officers then approached and asked the pair to exit the vehicle. Williams got out but the man did not and began moving items around the car, according to prosecutors.

Eventually, the man did exit the vehicle but fled on foot. The officers then chased after him.

At this time, prosecutors say Williams got back into the vehicle and drove off. One of the officers then re-entered his squad car and pursued her.

Williams allegedly made a U-turn and drove directly at the officer. He had to swerve his squad car to avoid a collision.

According to prosecutors, Williams also blew through seven red lights before getting on I-88 where she reached speeds of 122 mph. Williams eventually pulled over and was taken into custody.

Imira Williams

"The alleged conduct of Ms. Williams demonstrates that she has absolutely no concern for public safety or for the safety of the officer involved in the pursuit," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"Judge Coco’s order to detain her pre-trial sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of dangerous behavior that poses a threat not only to the driver, but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk."

Williams is charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, as well as one misdemeanor count of attempted aggravated assault. She's next due in court on Dec. 26.