Chicago man charged in armed carjacking, attempted robbery on West Side

A man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking and an attempted robbery last week in Austin on Chicago's West Side.

Tamar Moses, 18, allegedly tried to rob a 30-year-old man at gunpoint on April in the 100 block of North Waller Avenue, according to police. Roughly 30 minutes later, Moses and others stole a car at gunpoint from a 37-year-old man in the 5300 block of West Madison Street, police said.

Moses was arrested and charged with two felonies; aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted armed robbery.

A detention hearing for Moses is scheduled for Monday.

No further information was provided.