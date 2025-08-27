Austin Butler on 'Caught Stealing', Zoe Kravitz, and filming in Chicago

Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler stars in the new big-screen thriller "Caught Stealing," opening in theaters this weekend – but earlier this summer, he was spotted around Chicago filming the new action film "Enemies" alongside "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White.

Butler sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back on his time filming over the Chicago summer, as well as his time spent at Wrigley Field.

"Man, I loved it" Butler told Hamilton. "I loved it, man. The food was incredible. The Cubs game, I had a blast at the Cubs game. And Jeremy [Allen White] was the best tour guide, so he took me around. It was great."

Butler also spoke with Hamilton about starring in the new thriller "Caught Stealing," but told FOX 32 that the most stressful moment he’s experienced on set was performing live on the set of "Elvis."

"If felt like the closest to a nervous breakdown I’ve ever felt on set."

"Caught Stealing" opens in theaters on August 29th.