Austin Butler on the challenges of impersonating Elvis

After a 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival last month, actor Austin Butler is garnering major Oscar buzz for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the new biopic hitting theaters this week.

Director Baz Luhrmann ("Moulin Rouge," "The Great Gatsby") adds his iconic cinematic flair to the meteoric ride and tragic fall of The King of Rock and Roll – and FOX 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton traveled to Graceland to talk with the entire cast, including Butler.

Butler spoke with Hamilton about how he was able to perfectly nail Presley’s voice, without turning it into a bad impersonation.

"We’ve all heard those impressions of his voice," Butler said. "I know when I started, I was much too deep. I was going into the caricature of what you imagine his voice is."

The actor added "For me, it was really helpful listening to interviews – listening to every interview he ever gave chronologically, and seeing how his voice changes."

"Elvis" hits theaters on Friday.