Austin drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded

A man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 32-year-old was standing outside around 9:38 a.m. when a gray sedna pulled up next to him and started shooting in the first block of North Lamon Avenue, according to police

The victim was shot several times throughout the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.