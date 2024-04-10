Austin murder: Chicago police seek 6 suspects who opened fire at West Side party

Chicago police are seeking to identify six men allegedly involved in a murder on the city's West Side last month.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on March 31 in the 5300 block of W. Madison Street, which is located in the Austin neighborhood.

According to authorities, the suspects were seen carrying and discharging firearms during an indoor gathering. The gunfire resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman and injuries to several other victims.

The suspects were described as Black males aged between 15 and 25 years old.

Individuals with information are urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.