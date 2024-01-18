Man, 23, shot in Austin parking lot

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 23-year-old was in a parking lot just before 8 p.m. when he was shot by someone traveling in a red SUV in the 5300 block of West Division Street, police said.

The victim was shot once in the torso and self-transported to Rush University Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.