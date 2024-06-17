Pair of Chicago mass shootings leave 11 wounded

Eleven people were wounded in two mass shootings that took place roughly an hour apart Monday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park and West Englewood neighborhoods.

The first mass shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road. Police said a suspect shot into a crowd of people and fled the scene on foot.

Five people, ranging from ages 15 to 35, were wounded in the shooting.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the back. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm. She was transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 35-year-old man was shot once in the foot. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in fair condition.

A 33-year-old woman also suffered a broken ankle during the shooting. She was also taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

Roughly an hour later, two gunmen got into a shootout in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue in West Englewood, police said. Three men and three women were struck by gunfire.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the ankle. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 33-year-old woman was shot once in the back. She was listed in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the hip. She was also taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody in either shooting. Area detectives have launched separate investigations.