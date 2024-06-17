2 shot while driving in Little Village

Two men were shot while driving Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The men, 20 and 22, were traveling in a vehicle around 12:38 a.m. when shots were fired at them in the 2500 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to police.

The 22-year-old was shot in the back of the head and the 20-year-old was shot once in the arm, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in serious and good condition, respectively.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.