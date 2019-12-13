Austin police asking for help locating missing mom and two-week-old daughter

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing mother and her two-week-old daughter.

Police say Heidi Broussard was last seen dropping off another child at Cowan Elementary School at 2817 Kentish Drive on December 12 at around 7:30 a.m. Heidi and her daughter, Margot Carey, are believed to have returned to their home near West William Cannon and South First Street but haven't been seen or heard from since.

The description for Heidi and Margot are as follows:

White adult female

33-year-old

About 5'3" and 150 pounds

Long, dark hair with highlights

White infant female

Two weeks old

About 22" and 7 pounds 7 ounces in weight

If you can any information about Heidi or Margot's whereabouts you're asked to call 9-1-1.