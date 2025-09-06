Chicago police shoot, kill burglary suspect after pursuit, 1 in custody, CPD says

The Brief Chicago police shot and killed a car burglary suspect early Saturday morning. The suspects fled in a car and intentionally hit two CPD squad cars, pinning an officer who fired their gun. A second suspect is in custody and a third was on the loose, police say.



Police fatally shot a car burglary suspect on the city's West Side early Saturday morning, after a crash and pursuit.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of N. Waller Avenue in Austin, according to police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

What we know:

Police responded around 3:46 a.m. to a burglary in progress of a car in the 5500 block of W. Thomas Street.

The offenders entered a dark-colored sedan and fled southbound on Waller Avenue, according to police.

Officers found the car on Chicago Avenue and Waller. The suspect car allegedly intentionally hit two marked CPD squad cars, pinning an officer who fired their gun, hitting one of the suspects.

Officers rendered aid to the suspect, who was taken to Stroger Hospital and later died.

A second suspect was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

A gun was recovered.

A third suspect fled the scene. Officers tried to pursue them on foot and found a discarded gun.

Two police officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days, per protocol.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.