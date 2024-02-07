Austin shooting: Chicago man charged with West Side murder

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of another man on the city's West Side last year.

The 39-year-old victim was driving with four other people in a car on Dec. 3, 2023, around 5:36 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue, according to police.

Four males ran out of the vehicle, leaving the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A handgun was recovered a few feet away from the vehicle, police said.

Now, two months later, Zayin Kelly has been hit with three felony charges. He's due in court on Thursday.