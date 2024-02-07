Austin shooting: Man dies from injuries after being gunned down on sidewalk

A 30-year-old man has died after being gunned down in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police were called just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 5400 block of W. Madison for shots fired.

A man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove up alongside him. Someone got out of the car, pulled a gun and started shooting at the man.

Police say the man was shot multiple times and taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation continues.