Austin stabbing: Man critically wounded during argument

A man was stabbed and critically wounded early Friday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side.

The 28-year-old man was arguing with another person around 1:47 a.m. when he was stabbed by the suspect in the 5100 block of West Fulton Street, according to police.

Police found the victim with stab wounds to the neck and stomach. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate