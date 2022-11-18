Authorities identify boy, 13, killed in Roseland double shooting

Authorities have identified one of the teenagers killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Roseland.

The two teenage boys were found just before 7 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The other boy was struck in the neck and chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified one of the boys as 13-year-old Michael Hence. The other boy has not yet been named.

There was no one in custody.