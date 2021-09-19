Military training jet crashes in Lake Worth

article

Multiple crews are in Lake Worth to investigate a military training jet crash Sunday morning.

Authorities report the Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft assigned to Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, crashed just before 11 p.m., in the 2000 block of Tejas, which is about two miles northeast of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian said both pilots ejected before the crash. One had their parachute caught in power lines, while the other was found nearby. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, one is in critical condition after being flown to Parkland. The other was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The Chief of Naval Air Training released a statement that the instructor pilot and student naval aviator were conducting a routine training flight that originated at from Corpus Christi International Airport.

There were three house involved, but there were only minor injuries reported. Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

The plane crashed into one of the home's backyard.

Lake Worth Fire Chie Ryan Arthur said this incident could have been much worse if the plane had made direct contact with a home. He added that their department performs downed military aircraft training exercises on a very regular basis because of their "unique position."

Those who live nearby are asked to stay away from debris because it might be hazardous, especially the ejection seats. People are asked to not call 911 if they find debris, but call Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.

There is a power outage in the area, roughly a two or three block area surrounding the crash. There are dozens of residents affected. Oncor is working to get the power restored.