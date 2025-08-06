Police swarm suburban Mariano's amid investigation, store reopens to public

The Brief Police swarmed Mariano’s in Western Springs Wednesday afternoon as part of an investigation, urging the public to avoid the area. Authorities later confirmed the store had reopened, and that Western Springs police were assisting La Grange police with an earlier incident.



Police swarmed the scene of a Mariano's grocery store in Western Springs on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Western Springs police posted about the incident on Facebook around 1:30 p.m., urging the public to stay away from the scene. The store is located at 4700 Gilbert Avenue.

As of 2:25 p.m., Western Springs police said they were called to assist the La Grange Police Department with an investigation from earlier in the afternoon.

Further details about the investigation haven't been released.

Mariano's has reopened to customers as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.