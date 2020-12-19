Autistic woman, 26, missing from Hermosa

article

A 26-year-old autistic woman has been reported missing from Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

Kimberly Smith was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday walking away from her residence, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Smith, who has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a white hat, purple jacket, white shoes and has a mohawk hair style.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.