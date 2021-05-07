Auto manufacturing plant coming to Joliet, bringing over 700 jobs

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday the Lion Electric Company will open its first United States automobile manufacturing plant in Joliet.

The Canadian company, which makes all-electric vehicles, will be investing at least $70 million into the new plant and creating at least 745 jobs for Illinois residents.

"Lion’s historic investment to bring its largest production facility to Illinois represents not only a win for our communities, but a strong step forward in our work to expand clean energy alternatives and the jobs they bring to our communities," Pritzker said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officials expect the 900,000 square foot facility to come online in the second half of 2022.

Advertisement

The plant will be able to make 20,000 all-electric vehicles per year.