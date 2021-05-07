Auto manufacturing plant coming to Joliet, bringing over 700 jobs
JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday the Lion Electric Company will open its first United States automobile manufacturing plant in Joliet.
The Canadian company, which makes all-electric vehicles, will be investing at least $70 million into the new plant and creating at least 745 jobs for Illinois residents.
"Lion’s historic investment to bring its largest production facility to Illinois represents not only a win for our communities, but a strong step forward in our work to expand clean energy alternatives and the jobs they bring to our communities," Pritzker said in a statement.
Officials expect the 900,000 square foot facility to come online in the second half of 2022.
The plant will be able to make 20,000 all-electric vehicles per year.