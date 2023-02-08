Avalon Park shooting leaves 27-year-old man dead

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 27-year-old was on the street around 8:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue when he was shot in the right side, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.