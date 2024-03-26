Avoid ticket scams: BBB highlights risks for concertgoers and sports fans

The Better Business Bureau is cautioning individuals who plan to purchase tickets for a concert this summer or attend the White Sox home opener this week.

About 20,000 individuals were swindled last year. According to the BBB, last-minute ticket purchases often lead to disappointment.

If you're planning to see Megan Thee Stallion, Luke Bryan or The Rolling Stones, remember these crucial tips:

Purchase tickets only from reputable resale websites, steering clear of platforms like Facebook or Instagram. Ensure the seller transfers the tickets directly to your Ticketmaster account promptly, not days later. Avoid payment methods like Zelle, Venmo or Cash App, as they offer limited recourse for refunds.

Watch out for red flags such as sellers claiming urgency due to personal emergencies or offering tickets at unusually low prices to lure you into providing credit card information. If you fall victim to a scam, report it to the BBB, Federal Trade Commission or your state's attorney general.

The BBB also advises always using a credit card for purchases for the added protection of potential reimbursement through your credit card company.