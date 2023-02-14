Avondale murder: Chicago man charged in shooting death of Northwest Side driver

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing another man who was driving a car on the Northwest Side last year.

On Sept. 17, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., police say the male victim was driving a car in the 2500 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone in a white Jeep shot him.

With a gunshot wound to his back, the 25-year-old victim drove himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where he died, police said.

On Monday, Juan Munoz was arrested in Skokie. Police say they identified him as one of the offenders involved in the murder.

Juan Munoz | Chicago Police Department

He's due in bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.