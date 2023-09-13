1 killed, another critically injured in Avondale apartment stabbing
CHICAGO - A man was killed and another was injured in a stabbing inside an Avondale apartment Tuesday night.
Chicago police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue at 10:50 p.m.
Two men were found in a second floor apartment with sta wounds.
One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
A 28-year-old man was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.
Area detectives are investigating the incident. No arrests have been reported.