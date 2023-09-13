1 killed, another critically injured in Avondale apartment stabbing

A man was killed and another was injured in a stabbing inside an Avondale apartment Tuesday night.

Chicago police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue at 10:50 p.m.

Two men were found in a second floor apartment with sta wounds.

One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating the incident. No arrests have been reported.