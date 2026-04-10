The Brief Ax-wielding suspect vandalized Chicago Fire Department vehicles in multiple South Side incidents, including two this week. At least four attacks since February damaged dozens of cars; no injuries reported. Police are seeking a suspect described as a man in dark clothing and urge tips from the public.



An ax-wielding suspect has damaged vehicles belonging to Chicago firefighters outside South Side stations in a string of attacks, including two reported this week, officials said.

What we know:

The most recent incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Friday at a Chicago firehouse in the 100 block of West 59th Street.

Chicago police said three other incidents involving the same suspect were reported at firehouses in the following locations:

Feb. 5 at 5:22 a.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak Road

March 16 at 3 p.m. in the 100 block of East Pershing Road

April 6 at 12:50 a.m. in the 100 block of East Pershing Road

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt or jacket, black pants and white gym shoes. Officials said he used an ax to damage vehicles belonging to firefighters parked at the stations.

"It’s becoming a kind of thing around our city firehouses," said Patrick Quane of the Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Fire Department Union.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ax-wielding suspect damages dozens of vehicles at Chicago firehouses: officials (Captured News )

Quane said the suspect damaged seven cars Friday morning and 12 cars Monday using an ax.

Chicago police said the suspect also damaged windows of government property. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspect may also be carrying or wearing a backpack.

What you can do:

Additional details about the incidents and the suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case No. 26-1-037CA.