Axe-wielding robber holds up Avondale convenience store

A person armed with an axe stole money from a convenience store Tuesday night in the Avondale neighborhood.

The male walked into the store around 11:22 p.m. and demanded cash from the register while holding an axe in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

The store clerk complied and the robber fled the scene in a red sedan, according to officials. Police did not say how much money was stolen.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.