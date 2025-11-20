Ayaremi Vasquez Jimenez: Chicago woman goes missing from South Side, police say

The Brief Ayaremi Vasquez Jimenez was last seen Monday in Englewood. She was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and carrying a black purse. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.



A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing after she was last seen earlier this week on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police said Ayaremi Vasquez Jimenez was last seen Monday in the 6400 block of South Justine St.

Ayaremi Vasquez Jimenez | CPD

She was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and carrying a black purse.

Police described Vasquez Jimenez as 5 feet tall and about 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.