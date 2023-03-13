Baby boy found dead in South Side Chicago home: police

A baby boy was found dead in a home on Chicago's South Side Monday morning.

Around 6:58 a.m., police say a one-year-old boy was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 7600 block of S. Drexel Ave. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Autopsy results are pending.

No further information was immediately available.