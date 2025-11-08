Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

The Brief Two lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula have been recalled after two Illinois infants developed suspected cases of botulism, with similar cases reported in 10 other states. The recalled lots are 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2, both with a use by date of Dec. 1, 2026; other lots are under investigation. Parents are urged to stop using the product, monitor infants for symptoms such as poor feeding, weakness, or breathing difficulties, and seek medical care immediately if symptoms appear.



ByHeart baby formula has been recalled, after the product was linked to two suspected cases of botulism in Illinois infants, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

What we know:

Two lots of Whole Nutrition Infant Formula by ByHeart, with lot numbers 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2 and a use by date of Dec 1, 2026, have been recalled.

Other lots of products are being investigated.

Two Illinois infants with symptoms of botulism both consumed the powdered infant formula from ByHeart. The same formula has been linked to suspected botulism cases in 10 states. No deaths have been reported.

Botulism is an illness caused by a bacterial toxin, which can cause life-threatening symptoms including muscle weakness, fatigue, and gastrointestinal distress. The foods with the toxin can look and taste normal. Parents and guardians should watch for signs of constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing, which could progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest. Symptoms can take as long as several weeks to develop.

What you can do:

Consumers are urged not to throw away contaminated products immediately. Children who have consumed the contaminated product and are experiencing signs and symptoms of botulism should seek immediate health care.