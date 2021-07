A 2-month-old baby boy has died after being found unresponsive Monday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

About 2 p.m., the baby was found unresponsive in the 3000 block of South Kedvale Avenue in South Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.