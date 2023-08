An extra-tall birth announcement out of the Brookfield Zoo and that's no stretch.

A giraffe was born and it's a girl! She is six feet tall and around 130 pounds.

Zoo staff had been on baby watch since mid-July. Her mother is Arnetia, a 16-year-old reticulated giraffe.

Mom and baby won't be on public display until early next month.