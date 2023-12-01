Back of the Yards College Prep flexes their school spirit for Orange Friday

Good Day Chicago featured Back of the Yards College Prep for the Orange Friday high hchool pep rally.

The girls flag football and boys football teams, cheer squads and the marching band celebrated Bobcat spirit.

"What’s really special about this place is that this is a school that the families in the community advocated for, for over 20 years and they really wanted the students to have options and opportunities," Principal Patricia Brekke said. "We were given the opportunity to open up as a wall-to-wall IB school when we first opened it 11 years ago. The parents and students are what’s driven everything that we’ve done here at this school. They’re the ones who make our hearts just pop and make us come alive to do things for them every day."

Athletic Director Ryan Blumberg has been with the school since it opened.

"Every good school starts with good kids and Back of the Yards, we have great kids here. They care about each other, they show up for each other, they work hard," Blumberg said.

The girls flag football team won the championship when the league first started in 2021. The boys team posted five more wins, improving over last year. The cheer squad went to the state competition and the marching band is preparing for a holiday concert.

The football team drew up a special play, the "Double-Right Bears Jersey Special on One" to present Brekke with the personalized Chicago Bears jersey, a gift from Good Day Chicago.

Back of the Yards College Prep is a neighborhood CPS high school, with International Baccalaureate programs for all students.