Back of the Yards homicide: Man found shot to death in parked car

A man was found shot to death in a parked car Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The man, who was in his 20s, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a parked car around 4:39 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.