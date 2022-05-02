Several homes catch fire overnight in Back of the Yards; arson suspected in apartment blaze

A firefighter was injured as several homes and a car caught fire in two separate blazes Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, prompting an arson investigation.

The first fire was reported around 8:52 p.m. at an apartment in the 4500 block of South Wood Street, according to police.

Police said an accelerant was used to start the fire and it is being investigated as arson. No one was injured but two people were displaced.

Roughly an hour later, a two-alarm fire was reported at three homes and a vehicle in the 4300 block of South Honore Street, fire officials said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital, officials said. Fifteen residents were displaced.

The Chicago Fire Department has not said if they believe the two fires are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.