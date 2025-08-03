Off-duty Chicago police officer injured in shootout with multiple offenders, CPD says

An off-duty Chicago police officer engaged in an exchange of gunfire after he was confronted by multiple armed people early Sunday morning on the city's South Side

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of S. Bishop Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

What we know:

The off-duty officer was confronted around 6:13 a.m. by the offenders, and an exchange of gunfire ensued, police said.

The officer had minor injuries from broken glass. He was taken to an area hospital for observation.

No other injuries were reported.

The Investigative Response Team is on the scene. COPA is also investigating the use of force.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative leave for at least 30 days, per department protocol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or at chicagocopa.org.