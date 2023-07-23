Back of the Yards shooting leaves 3 wounded

A group of people were hit by gunfire on the South Side in Back of the Yards Saturday night.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West 54th Place around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the shooter fired shots from the west alley striking three people in the group.

A man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. A 39-year-old woman sustained two gunshot wounds to the right thigh and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A woman in her 30s was shot in the leg and self transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.