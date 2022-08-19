Back of the Yards shooting leaves 4 wounded

Four people were wounded in a mass shooting early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The group was standing in the front yard of a residence after midnight in the 5200 block of South Green Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the face. Another woman, 41, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a 17-year-old girl was grazed on the thigh. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mercy Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.