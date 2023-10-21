Back of the Yards shooting: Man struck in head on Chicago's South Side

A 27-year-old man was shot in the head Saturday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:35 p.m., police say the male victim was on the street in the 900 block of W. 54th St. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and right leg by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.