Back of the Yards drive-by shooting leaves 1 injured

The Brief A 21-year-old man was shot in a drive-by attack Sunday night in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said the victim was driving in a black sedan when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside and someone opened fire, striking him in the arm and chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, and detectives are investigating.



A 21-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.

The victim was driving a black sedan when a dark-colored SUV approached his vehicle.

Police said someone inside the SUV pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man in the arm and chest before the vehicle sped away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.