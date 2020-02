article

The Backstreet Boys will be heading to the Chicagoland area for a performance during their DNA World Tour later this year.

According to Live Nation, the concert will take place on Aug. 1, 2020, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14.

